Trump vs. Musk: A Clash Over Tax Cuts and Tesla's Future

President Donald Trump expressed disappointment over Elon Musk's opposition to a tax-cut and spending bill. The conflict is tied to the proposed removal of consumer tax credits for electric vehicles, affecting Tesla. The clash has impacted stock markets and raised questions about efficiency and government influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 00:28 IST
Donald Trump

On Thursday, President Donald Trump publicly criticized Elon Musk, expressing disappointment in the Tesla CEO's opposition to a key tax-cut and spending bill. At the heart of the conflict is the proposed removal of consumer tax credits for electric vehicles, a move that significantly impacts Tesla's market.

The fallout sent Tesla's stock plummeting nearly 12%, while Trump's own media group saw a 4.1% decrease. Industry experts suggest Musk's influence on Republican representatives may lead to questioning the bill, foreseeing potential volatility as a result.

As the debate between Musk and Trump intensifies, analysts speculate on its broader impact on market dynamics and the definition of efficiency. The ongoing dispute may shape the future of U.S. government spending, electric vehicles, and corporate influence over policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

