Uttarakhand's Leap Forward: Strategic Collaborations for Technological and Social Progress

Uttarakhand's governor has greenlit the formation of a Strategic Advisory Committee on Innovation. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded agreements with Tata Trust, NASSCOM, and the Wadhwani Foundation to boost social development and technological skills. The initiatives aim to position Uttarakhand as a skills hub, emphasizing AI and digital talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:18 IST
Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to bolster economic progress, the Governor of Uttarakhand has approved the establishment of a Strategic Advisory Committee on Innovation & Effective Implementation. The committee, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, seeks to lay a robust foundation for the state's development.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister signed a series of landmark agreements at the Secretariat to enhance social and skill development. An agreement was forged among the Uttarakhand government, the Setu Commission, and Tata Trusts to drive social advancement, with an emphasis on areas like water management, nutrition, and telemedicine.

A tripartite collaboration was also established with the Higher and Technical Education Departments, Setu Commission, and NASSCOM to transform Uttarakhand into a premier technology skill center. These initiatives will equip approximately 1.5 lakh students with advanced skills in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Cyber Security, underscoring the state's ambition to become a hub of digital talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

