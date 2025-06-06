Devotees Flock to Har Ki Pauri for Sacred Nirjala Ekadashi Rituals

Thousands of faithful gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Friday to participate in the sacred rituals of Nirjala Ekadashi, one of the holiest days in the Hindu calendar. Devotees from different parts of India arrived to take a divine dip in the Ganga River and offer prayers to Ganga Mata.

The event occurred a day after the celebrations of Ganga Dussehra, contributing to a significant turnout over the two days. Vipul Sharma, one pilgrim, described the event as a 'royal bath,' emphasizing the deep attachment people have with their faith and Sanatan Dharma. Similarly, Bhaisaheb Roshan Lal noted the day's special significance for the Hindu community, praising the organized arrangements and the sense of safety.

Pilgrims, like Hetal from Rajkot, expressed joy and spiritual peace, mentioning the event's first-time experience compared to videos they've seen. Jinal from Ahmedabad highlighted the event's spiritual atmosphere, showcasing the energy and happiness emanating from the crowd. Authorities ensured the event's smooth conduct with robust security and crowd management to prevent disruptions.