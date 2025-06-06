Series of Fires Blaze Through Delhi: Causes Under Investigation

A fire erupted this morning at the ITO office's Revenue building in New Delhi, specifically in Room No. 238. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) responded swiftly, receiving the emergency call at 9:57 AM and extinguishing the blaze within ten minutes using six fire tenders. Authorities are still gathering more details concerning the fire's origin.

This incident forms part of a worrying pattern of fires across Delhi. On June 2, a significant blaze consumed two buses on Pankha Road, Janakpuri. Earlier this week, a cylinder explosion in Wazirpur Industrial area led to fires in several makeshift homes, injuring one woman. The fire service reported that quick action by deploying two fire tenders helped control the flames effectively.

Similarly, on May 31, a massive fire broke out in Budh Vihar Phase 2's Sunday Bazaar, razing multiple huts before fire tenders managed to douse it. While there haven't been any reported casualties from these recent events, past incidents, such as the E-Rikshaw station fire on Moti Ram Road, have proven fatal. Authorities continue to investigate these mysterious and frequent fires occurring across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)