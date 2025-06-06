Left Menu

Vietnam's Expanding Trade Surplus: A Thorny Issue for U.S. Relations

Vietnam's trade surplus with the U.S. soared in May, intensifying tensions with Washington. Despite efforts to negotiate and reduce tariffs, the surplus increased due to exporters rushing goods to the U.S. before tariffs. Meanwhile, imports from China also rose, creating challenges for Vietnam amid U.S. pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:03 IST
Vietnam's Expanding Trade Surplus: A Thorny Issue for U.S. Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam's trade surplus with the United States surged in May, intensifying tensions between the two nations over economic imbalances. With exports soaring by 42% compared to a year earlier, Vietnam is facing pressure from Washington to negotiate a deal to avoid hefty tariffs.

The surplus, which reached $12.2 billion in May, has put Vietnam in a challenging position. Exports have increased significantly to beat the impending tariff deadline, placing Vietnam in a spotlight as it attempts to maintain its trade relationship with the United States while managing its growing imports from China.

U.S. officials have cited concerns over Vietnam potentially serving as a conduit for Chinese products to bypass American tariffs. In response, Vietnam is taking steps to address these issues, including cracking down on illegal transshipments and demonstrating willingness to import more American goods, amidst ongoing negotiations.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025