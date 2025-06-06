Himachal's Green Drive: CM Sukhu Champions Plastic-Free State at Shimla Festival

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took center stage at the closing ceremony of the International Shimla Summer Festival on Thursday evening, held at the iconic Ridge. An official government statement highlighted that the Chief Minister marked the event's conclusion by unveiling the festival's souvenir.

In a gesture of respect, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, who heads the organizing committee of the festival, presented CM Sukhu with a traditional Himachali cap, shawl, and memento. Post-ceremony, the Chief Minister engaged with tourists, adding a personal touch to the festivities.

The event was graced by prominent figures including Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Harish Janartha, media advisor Naresh Chauhan, and other dignitaries. Concurrently, on World Environment Day, the Chief Minister initiated a cycle run aimed at combating plastic pollution, launching the 'Plastic Neutral Himachal--2030' campaign and the 'Clean Shimla Drive,' underscoring a collective environmental commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)