Left Menu

EU and Ukraine Forge New Agricultural Trade Deal Amid Tensions

The EU and Ukraine are negotiating new import quotas for agricultural goods following the expiration of temporary wartime exemptions. Aiming to balance support for Ukraine and EU farmers' concerns, the deal seeks quotas between pre-war and exempted levels. Talks continue, targeting a potential summer agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:58 IST
EU and Ukraine Forge New Agricultural Trade Deal Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union (EU) and Ukraine have embarked on negotiations to establish new import quotas for agricultural products, marking a significant juncture following the expiry of temporary wartime exemptions.

The EU had initially waived duties and quotas in June 2022 to aid Ukraine, after Russia's extensive invasion impacted its traditional export routes. As the pre-war trade regime resumes, both parties are keen on reaching a balanced long-term agreement.

EU agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen indicated the new deal would likely set quotas between pre-war levels under the DCFTA and the autonomous measures taken post-invasion. The talks aim to ensure EU backing for Ukraine amid war while addressing the downturn faced by European farmers due to cheaper Ukrainian imports.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025