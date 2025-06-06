EU and Ukraine Forge New Agricultural Trade Deal Amid Tensions

The European Union (EU) and Ukraine have embarked on negotiations to establish new import quotas for agricultural products, marking a significant juncture following the expiry of temporary wartime exemptions.

The EU had initially waived duties and quotas in June 2022 to aid Ukraine, after Russia's extensive invasion impacted its traditional export routes. As the pre-war trade regime resumes, both parties are keen on reaching a balanced long-term agreement.

EU agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen indicated the new deal would likely set quotas between pre-war levels under the DCFTA and the autonomous measures taken post-invasion. The talks aim to ensure EU backing for Ukraine amid war while addressing the downturn faced by European farmers due to cheaper Ukrainian imports.