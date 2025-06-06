Left Menu

IndusInd Bank's Recovery: A New Chapter Under RBI's Watchful Eye

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra comments on the recovery of IndusInd Bank following recent financial troubles, emphasizing accountability with the resignation of MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia. The bank is taking steps to rectify past accounting missteps and is currently stable, according to the RBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:43 IST
IndusInd Bank's Recovery: A New Chapter Under RBI's Watchful Eye
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement on Friday, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra expressed optimism about the recovery trajectory of fraud-impacted IndusInd Bank. Despite recent turmoil, the private lender is currently stabilizing, following a series of decisive corrections.

The bank, which recently suffered its worst quarterly performance, incurred losses partly due to lapses in its microloan segment. Amidst this, MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia's resignation was highlighted by Malhotra as a significant moral accountability move, offering reassurance about leadership responsibility.

Deputy Governor Swaminathan J remarked on the bank's readiness to ensure future compliance and rectify discrepancies, noting the institution's proactive measures to safeguard consumer trust and maintain systemic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025