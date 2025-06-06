Left Menu

Russia Considers Actions for U.S. Nuclear Fuel in Ukraine

Russia is contemplating whether to use or return U.S.-supplied nuclear fuel stored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant. Rosatom's Alexei Likhachev mentioned the IAEA might mediate the situation. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi confirmed their readiness to facilitate negotiations following his meeting with Likhachev.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:07 IST
Russia Considers Actions for U.S. Nuclear Fuel in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is considering two options for dealing with U.S.-supplied nuclear fuel currently stored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: utilizing it or fully removing and sending it back to the United States. This revelation came from Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Likhachev suggested that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may step in as a mediator to resolve the issue. The move comes amid ongoing international scrutiny and geopolitical tension surrounding nuclear materials.

After meeting with Likhachev, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi made televised remarks, affirming the agency's readiness to mediate and facilitate talks between the relevant parties, underscoring the U.N. agency's role in fostering diplomatic solutions in nuclear affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

