Russia Considers Actions for U.S. Nuclear Fuel in Ukraine
Russia is contemplating whether to use or return U.S.-supplied nuclear fuel stored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant. Rosatom's Alexei Likhachev mentioned the IAEA might mediate the situation. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi confirmed their readiness to facilitate negotiations following his meeting with Likhachev.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is considering two options for dealing with U.S.-supplied nuclear fuel currently stored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: utilizing it or fully removing and sending it back to the United States. This revelation came from Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.
Likhachev suggested that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may step in as a mediator to resolve the issue. The move comes amid ongoing international scrutiny and geopolitical tension surrounding nuclear materials.
After meeting with Likhachev, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi made televised remarks, affirming the agency's readiness to mediate and facilitate talks between the relevant parties, underscoring the U.N. agency's role in fostering diplomatic solutions in nuclear affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
