Russia Considers Actions for U.S. Nuclear Fuel in Ukraine

Russia is considering two options for dealing with U.S.-supplied nuclear fuel currently stored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: utilizing it or fully removing and sending it back to the United States. This revelation came from Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Likhachev suggested that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may step in as a mediator to resolve the issue. The move comes amid ongoing international scrutiny and geopolitical tension surrounding nuclear materials.

After meeting with Likhachev, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi made televised remarks, affirming the agency's readiness to mediate and facilitate talks between the relevant parties, underscoring the U.N. agency's role in fostering diplomatic solutions in nuclear affairs.

