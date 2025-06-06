Maharashtra's Bold Move: Outpost and the Fight Against Naxalism
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a new police outpost on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. The initiative enhances security and government presence, tackling Naxalism. Fadnavis asserted the region's progress under PM Modi's leadership, targeting a Naxalism-free region by March 2026 amid emerging urban Maoist threats.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, marked a crucial step in the fight against Naxalism by visiting the newly established Kawande Police Outpost, located on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in Gadchiroli district. This outpost, operational since March, signifies a strategic move by the Maharashtra Police.
In conversation with ANI, CM Fadnavis emphasized the transformation brought about by the outpost, highlighting how it provided much-needed security in an area previously inaccessible even to the administration. He noted the outpost's significant role in not only establishing police dominance but also facilitating government schemes, which has fostered confidence among the locals.
Discussing the national agenda to eradicate Naxalism, Fadnavis pointed out that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the government aims for a Naxalism-free nation by March 2026. Maharashtra is on the forefront, despite challenges from cross-border Maoist activities from Chhattisgarh. Fadnavis also cautioned about the rising threat of urban Maoists, vowing continued resistance against such forces aiming to destabilize the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
