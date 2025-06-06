RCB's Marketing Head Challenges Arrest Amid Stadium Stampede Controversy

Amid rising tensions following a stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Nikhil Sosale, the Marketing and Revenue Head of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge his arrest. Sosale argues that his detention concerning the incident during RCB's victory celebration was unjust, lacking legal basis, and conducted before a preliminary inquiry by police.

The incident has prompted the Karnataka State Cricket Association's key figures, including its president and treasurer, to seek legal intervention. They aim to quash the FIR against them, the RCB franchise, and the event management company, DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., charged with culpable homicide and other offenses by Bengaluru Police.

The fallout from the tragedy, which resulted in 11 fatalities, saw swift administrative action, including suspensions of top police officials. Karnataka's political climate has also heated up, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemning the BJP for politicizing the issue. Meanwhile, BJP's state president accused the government of only responding under pressure, influencing the ongoing legal and political discourse.