Deaf Learners in Soweto Empowered on Digital Safety for Child Protection Week

In a powerful conclusion to National Child Protection Week 2025, the Sizwile School for Deaf Children in Dobsonville, Soweto, became the focal point for a vital session on digital safety and data protection. The initiative, led by the Information Regulator of South Africa in collaboration with Naspers and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA), aimed to empower some of the country’s most vulnerable learners to safely navigate the online world.

The event marked the culmination of a week dedicated to raising awareness about children’s rights, with this year’s campaign held under the theme: “Working Together to End Violence Against Children.”

Empowering Deaf Learners with Digital Awareness

The closing session—held on 5 June 2025—centered on the theme “Protecting Personal Information of Children Online.” It brought together various key stakeholders, including the Department of Basic Education, the Film and Publications Board, social media platform representatives, and members of the school community.

Tailored to the needs of deaf learners, the session was both inclusive and interactive. Learners were introduced to fundamental concepts around online safety, digital identity, and the risks of oversharing personal information on social media and other platforms.

“This commemorative week is a call to all South Africans to support Child Protection Week by ensuring that the most vulnerable in society do not suffer abuse,” the Information Regulator stated.

The Legal Framework: Upholding Children’s Rights

National Child Protection Week is commemorated annually in South Africa to highlight children’s constitutional rights and protections under the Children’s Act (Act No. 38 of 2005). These include the right to dignity, privacy, safety, and protection from all forms of abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

With technology now central to children’s learning, entertainment, and communication, the session at Sizwile School underscored the need to expand protections into the digital space, particularly for children living with disabilities who may face greater risks and fewer support systems.

Key Partners Share Insight on Online Protection

The event included a series of presentations from participating organisations. Speakers addressed a wide range of topics including:

Children’s right to online privacy

The dangers of oversharing personal information

How to identify harmful online content

Parental and educator responsibility in digital oversight

The role of school governing bodies in promoting digital safety policies

Tando Luyaba, Chief Information Officer at the Information Regulator, emphasized the long-term consequences of sharing too much online.

“It is important that learners understand they have control over their personal information. Once information is out there, it can be misused in ways that may harm them,” he warned.

Ensuring Inclusive Digital Citizenship

A standout message from the session came from Phakamile Madonsela of Media Monitoring Africa, who urged the broader education and advocacy community to ensure inclusion of children with disabilities in all digital literacy and online safety initiatives.

“We need to do more to include all children living with disabilities and teach them how to be safe online citizens,” she said. “We are committed to running more programmes for learners with hearing impairments and supporting inclusive education environments.”

Community Involvement and Multi-Stakeholder Approach

The session also invited parents, guardians, teachers, and school governing bodies to actively participate in protecting children’s digital identities. Practical strategies discussed included:

Educating children on privacy settings and safe browsing

Promoting age-appropriate screen time and platform use

Reporting abusive or harmful content

Engaging with technology providers to safeguard vulnerable users

By fostering a community-led approach, the initiative encourages a shared responsibility in securing children’s online environments, ensuring safety extends beyond the school gate into homes and communities.

Looking Ahead: Building a Culture of Data Protection

The Information Regulator emphasized that while the event marked the end of Child Protection Week, the campaign for children’s safety continues year-round. Schools, NGOs, government departments, and private sector partners were urged to embed digital safety education into regular programming.

There are also plans to scale such initiatives nationally, with an emphasis on reaching special needs schools, rural areas, and digitally underserved communities.

The event at Sizwile School was not just symbolic but transformative, equipping learners with critical knowledge and reminding stakeholders of their collective duty to protect the most vulnerable. As South Africa grapples with rapid digital expansion, initiatives like this serve as a model for inclusive, child-centered responses to the evolving challenges of cyber safety and data protection.