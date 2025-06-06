RBI Reschedules August MPC Meeting Amid Administrative Exigencies
The Reserve Bank of India has moved its August Monetary Policy Committee meeting one day earlier due to administrative reasons. Originally set for August 5-7, 2025, the meeting will now take place from August 4-6, 2025, as confirmed by a statement under the RBI Act.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a change in schedule for its August Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, advancing it by one day. Initially slated for August 5-7, 2025, the meeting will now occur from August 4-6, 2025, due to administrative exigencies.
As outlined in the RBI's schedule released on March 26, 2025, the timing adjustment was officially communicated in accordance with Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The move highlights the central bank's flexibility in addressing unforeseen administrative needs.
The Monetary Policy Committee, responsible for crucial rate-setting decisions, consists of six members led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Other participants include Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta, Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan, and three external members: Nagesh Kumar, Ram Singh, and Saugata Bhattacharya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reserve Bank of India Records Bumper Dividend Amid Balance Sheet Growth
CDC Shake-Up: Key Vaccine Expert Resigns Amidst Controversial Schedule Changes
Top CDC Vaccination Expert Resigns Amid COVID Vaccine Schedule Changes
RBI will not fail in its duty in case further steps have to be taken: Governor Sanjay Malhotra on IndusInd Bank case.
RBI's future action on interest rate will depend primarily on incoming data, says Governor Sanjay Malhotra.