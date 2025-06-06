RBI Reschedules August MPC Meeting Amid Administrative Exigencies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a change in schedule for its August Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, advancing it by one day. Initially slated for August 5-7, 2025, the meeting will now occur from August 4-6, 2025, due to administrative exigencies.

As outlined in the RBI's schedule released on March 26, 2025, the timing adjustment was officially communicated in accordance with Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The move highlights the central bank's flexibility in addressing unforeseen administrative needs.

The Monetary Policy Committee, responsible for crucial rate-setting decisions, consists of six members led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Other participants include Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta, Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan, and three external members: Nagesh Kumar, Ram Singh, and Saugata Bhattacharya.

(With inputs from agencies.)