Left Menu

RBI Reschedules August MPC Meeting Amid Administrative Exigencies

The Reserve Bank of India has moved its August Monetary Policy Committee meeting one day earlier due to administrative reasons. Originally set for August 5-7, 2025, the meeting will now take place from August 4-6, 2025, as confirmed by a statement under the RBI Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:40 IST
RBI Reschedules August MPC Meeting Amid Administrative Exigencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a change in schedule for its August Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, advancing it by one day. Initially slated for August 5-7, 2025, the meeting will now occur from August 4-6, 2025, due to administrative exigencies.

As outlined in the RBI's schedule released on March 26, 2025, the timing adjustment was officially communicated in accordance with Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The move highlights the central bank's flexibility in addressing unforeseen administrative needs.

The Monetary Policy Committee, responsible for crucial rate-setting decisions, consists of six members led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Other participants include Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta, Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan, and three external members: Nagesh Kumar, Ram Singh, and Saugata Bhattacharya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025