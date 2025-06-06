UMEED Central Portal: A New Era for Waqf Property Management

In a bid to enhance the management of Waqf properties in India, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday inaugurated the UMEED Central Portal, a digital platform dedicated to real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of these assets. The launch, held in New Delhi, underscores the government's commitment to transparency and efficiency in property management.

The UMEED Portal, hailed as a landmark initiative, is expected to create a new era in Waqf property administration. Developed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the platform promises not only to streamline operations but also assist the common Muslims, particularly women and children, by ensuring that the assets are utilized as intended. According to Rijiju, the portal represents a robust governmental stance on protecting minority rights and optimizing community-owned resources.

George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, emphasized the transformational potential of the portal. Among its features are digital inventory creation with geo-tagging, an online grievance redressal system, and integration with GIS mapping. The system aims to promote accountability, curb misuse, and underscore fair usage, aligning property management with its original humanitarian intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)