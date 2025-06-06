Left Menu

Errol Musk's Transformative 6-Day Odyssey in India Amplifies Green Tech and Cultural Ties

Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, completed a six-day tour in India, strengthening green technology ties and engaging in cultural experiences. Hosted by Servotech Renewable, his visit emphasized India's role in the sustainable tech revolution and included spiritual visits to significant Indian temples.

Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Errol Musk, father of Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, wrapped up a transformative six-day visit to India, lauded for bolstering ties in green technology and delving into cultural exchanges.

The visit commenced on June 1 and was hosted by Servotech Renewable. Musk's agenda was action-packed, aiming to fast-track India's sustainable growth initiatives. Highlights included his keynote at the India Global Green Tech Vision Forum in New Delhi, where he shared valuable insights into green technology advancements. Additionally, Musk explored Servotech's cutting-edge manufacturing facility, gaining firsthand knowledge about India's local capabilities in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and solar solutions.

An integral part of Musk's itinerary was his engagement with India's spiritual and cultural heritage. He visited revered sites such as the Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya and participated in rituals at ISKCON Delhi. His active participation in a Tulsi plantation drive and spiritual activities accentuated the fusion of sustainability and Indian tradition. Musk praised the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and expressed optimism for India's future as a pioneer in green technologies and cultural richness.

