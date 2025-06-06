India's Renewable Energy Revolution: Powering Towards a Sustainable Future

India's renewable energy sector achieved a significant milestone with its share in the total installed power capacity rising to 49% as of April 2025, up from 32% in 2014, according to Union Power Minister Manohar Lal.

At a regional conference for Northern Region States/UTs in Chandigarh, Lal urged states to work towards a balanced power generation mix, including nuclear capacity, while meeting resource adequacy plans. He also highlighted the necessity to complete installation of prepaid smart meters in government buildings by August 2025 and expand this to all commercial and large-scale consumers by November 2025.

With India's peak electricity demand projected to reach 446 GW by 2034-35, the minister stressed the need for future-ready planning, renewable purchase obligations, and cybersecurity measures to maintain the grid's resilience. The conference saw the attendance of various state energy ministers and underscored the importance of cooperative governance in achieving India's energy goals by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)