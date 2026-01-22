Greenland: The Frozen Pawn in a Nuclear Chess Game
Greenland's strategic Arctic location makes it a focal point in nuclear defense debates involving the US, Russia, and China. US President Donald Trump advocates for acquiring Greenland to protect the 'Golden Dome' missile defense system. However, experts question the necessity of owning Greenland for such defense strategies.
In the chilling scenario of a nuclear war involving superpowers like Russia, China, and the United States, Greenland emerges as a critical focal point. Its strategic Arctic location places it directly under potential missile flight paths, highlighting its importance in nuclear defense discussions.
This has driven US President Donald Trump's controversial push to 'acquire' Greenland from Denmark, citing its necessity for the enigmatic 'Golden Dome' defense system planned to be operational by 2029. Trump's campaign, however, has raised alarm among Greenlanders and European allies.
Despite Trump's assertions, defense experts remain skeptical. The United States, under existing agreements, already operates key defense facilities in Greenland without ownership. Critics argue Trump's claims lack validity, especially since new technologies could minimize Greenland's role in missile defense.
