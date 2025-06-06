Triumphant March: Dogra Regimental Centre's 5th Agniveer Graduation

Left Menu

The Dogra Regimental Centre celebrated the graduation of 402 Agniveers in a ceremony at Jamedar Lala Parade Ground. After 31 weeks of intense training, the Agniveers, now sworn members of the Indian Army, showcased their skills in an event attended by high-ranking officials and proud families.

5th Agniveer Course passed out from Dogra Regimental Centre (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Jamedar Lala Parade Ground played host to a grand event on June 4, as the Dogra Regimental Centre conducted the passing out parade for the 5th Agniveer Course. According to a Friday release, 402 Agniveers proudly passed out and were officially inducted into the esteemed ranks of the Indian Army.

The Agniveers completed 31 weeks of rigorous training from November 1, 2024, to June 4, 2025. Their intensive regimen comprised tactical drills, physical endurance exercises, weapon handling, battle craft, and more. Team spirit and camaraderie were fostered through sports and competitions, peaking during a weeklong camp that included diverse tactical exercises and a demanding 40 km 'Josh Run'.

High-ranking military officials, including Major General Anupam Baghi and Brigadier Jitendra Sharma, presided over the parade alongside officers, families, and dignitaries. The young Agniveers vowed to serve the nation with pride and commitment, becoming part of a storied tradition of bravery and service within the Dogra Regiment.

