Karnataka High Court Halts Action Against KSCA Officials Amid Stadium Stampede Controversy

The Karnataka High Court grants interim relief to KSCA officials by halting police action against them following a deadly stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, as political tensions escalate over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:02 IST
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, the Karnataka High Court provided interim relief to the office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). These officials sought court intervention to quash the FIR filed against them concerning a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, a tragedy that resulted in 11 fatalities. The court's interim order prevents police from taking any coercive measures against the officers until a further hearing.

The case's next hearing is scheduled for June 9. Among those who approached the court are KSCA President Raghu Ram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer ES Jairam. Alongside them, RCB's Marketing and Revenue Head, Nikhil Sosale, challenged his arrest related to the incident, claiming unlawful detention without evidence or prior investigation.

The stampede's aftermath saw severe repercussions, including suspensions of multiple high-ranking police officers by the Karnataka police. Political fallout continued with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah critiquing the BJP for allegedly politicizing the incident. He asserted that necessary actions were taken against those deemed negligent, while BJP's state leadership accused the Congress-led government of acting only under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

