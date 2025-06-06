Left Menu

Successful Evacuation: Over 1,600 Tourists Rescued in North Sikkim Amid Landslide Aftermath

Over 1,600 tourists have been evacuated from Chaten, North Sikkim, after devastating landslides. Spearheaded by Mangan's District Collector Anant Jain, the operation involved the military, local forces, and the Indian Air Force. The challenge continues with ongoing recovery of missing personnel following the landslide that impacted military sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:24 IST
Evacuation efforts in North Sikkim. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant relief effort, all tourists stranded in one of North Sikkim's hardest-hit regions, Chaten, have been evacuated following recent landslides and flash floods. Mangan District Collector Anant Jain confirmed the successful evacuation and lauded the joint effort of military, paramilitary forces, local communities, and the district administration for their swift response.

In the finale of the operation, Indian Air Force helicopters conducted airlifts of the remaining 63 tourists on Thursday, with further sorties on Friday due to improved weather conditions. This operation was executed in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force, Indian Army, and local administration. Earlier, a ground rescue led by DC Jain successfully extricated more than 1,600 tourists from the Lachung and Lachen valleys.

Despite the successful tourist evacuations, the region remains on edge following landslides on June 3, which killed three soldiers. Ongoing searches aim to locate missing military personnel, navigating the difficult terrain and unpredictable weather. With damaged routes, efforts to restore road connectivity are underway, with civilian movement restricted until conditions improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

