Left Menu

Cyber Heist Unveiled: Two Arrested in Rs 9 Crore Bank Fraud

Kakinada district police have arrested two suspects in connection with a cybercrime scheme involving Rs 9 crore in illicit transactions. The accused manipulated vulnerable individuals to open numerous bank accounts used for illegal financial activities spanning multiple banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:54 IST
Cyber Heist Unveiled: Two Arrested in Rs 9 Crore Bank Fraud
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Kakinada district police have detained two young men who orchestrated a large-scale fraud involving a staggering Rs 9 crore in illicit transactions. The accused, identified as Narni Satish Chandra and Dasari Veera Venkata Satyanarayana, leveraged 48 bank accounts for the scheme.

Authorities revealed that the suspects took advantage of naive and financially struggling individuals by convincing them to open bank accounts with promises of loans and monetary benefits. These accounts, spread across various banks including Karnataka Bank, HDFC, IDBI, and Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank, were then utilized for cyber fraud activities.

District SP Bindu Madhav, in a press conference, reported that two other main culprits, Putta Ramu and Uday Kiran, are currently absconding, with a Look-Out Circular issued against one. She urged the public to stay alert against such scams, as being implicated can have drastic life consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

South Africa’s economic growth hinges on energy efficiency, not just consumption

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025