Odisha Amp Up: MoU Signed for Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) signed an MoU with WAPCOS Ltd for the project management of the 600 MW Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project. This initiative aims to boost Odisha's energy sector's efficiency and sustainability by utilizing advanced technologies for energy storage and electricity generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:22 IST
  India
  • India

In a strategic move towards boosting energy efficiency, the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has formalized a partnership with Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Ltd. The collaboration was sealed by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for managing the ambitious Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project, set to generate 600 MW of power.

The MoU signing, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, marks a significant stride in Odisha's energy sector. The project, located in Mukhiguda, Kalahandi district, will serve as a state-of-the-art energy storage system., involving pumping water to an upper reservoir during low energy demand and releasing it to generate power during high-demand hours.

Highlighting the importance of this development, Singh Deo stressed the project's role in fostering energy sustainability. The underground powerhouse will be fitted with four vertical-axis reversible-type Francis turbine units of 150 MW each. It will add a robust, efficient dimension to Odisha's energy infrastructure by operating in both generating and pumping modes.

