Lucknow Imam's 12-Point Eid Advisory: A Call for Safety and Respect

In a call for national solidarity, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Lucknow Eidgah Imam, has appealed to the Muslim community to pray for the country's safety and that of military personnel as Eid-al-Adha approaches on June 7. The Imam's plea was accompanied by a comprehensive 12-point advisory issued by the Islamic Centre of India.

The advisory, geared towards maintaining hygiene and respecting social sensibilities, instructs the faithful to avoid sacrificing prohibited animals and to ensure that the sacrificial act is conducted at designated spots, away from public thoroughfares. Hygiene remains a priority, with a specific guideline to bury animal blood in raw soil, serving both cleanliness and environmental benefits.

Maulana Mahali further advised against capturing or sharing images and videos of the sacrifices on social media, stressing the need for privacy and reverence. Eid al-Adha, observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, celebrates Prophet Abraham's devotion and, in India, involves the sacrificial tradition known as Bakr-Id.

(With inputs from agencies.)