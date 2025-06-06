IFFCO's Stellar Performance and Future Plans Boost Rural Economy

On Friday, U S Awasthi, the Managing Director of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), held a significant meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence office in New Delhi. Awasthi briefed Shah on IFFCO's robust performance in the fiscal year 2024-25, which underscores the vision of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' under Shah's dynamic leadership. Updates on advancements at IFFCO's seed research and development facility in Gujarat's Kalol Unit were also shared.

Moreover, the duo engaged in a productive dialogue about boosting awareness and market share of insurance products in rural India by utilizing the extensive cooperative network. This initiative is poised to fortify the rural economy and empower cooperative societies. Awasthi expressed his gratitude to Shah for accommodating this meeting amidst his hectic schedule.

In a social media post on X, Awasthi conveyed his honor in meeting Shah, highlighting the cooperative's impressive achievements, including a 47% rise in nano-fertilizer sales. Plans to introduce new products like Nano Zinc and Nano Copper in liquid form were also revealed. IFFCO continues its legacy as a leading cooperative, reflected in recent accolades and expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)