Chief Minister Dhami Unveils Nainital Development Projects

During his visit to Nainital, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated several redevelopment projects, announced infrastructure upgrades, and honored local athletes. Initiatives include beautification efforts, sports facilities enhancement, and measures to improve traffic flow, reinforcing Nainital's position as a prime tourist destination.

06-06-2025
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his visit to Nainital (Photo/ @pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami embarked on a two-day visit to Nainital, where he unveiled a series of ambitious development projects aimed at enhancing the town's infrastructure and aesthetic appeal. On the first day, he reviewed the ongoing beautification efforts at Mallital, executed under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Yojana with a budget of Rs 1,101 crore, which included the inauguration of 12 new shops.

Chief Minister Dhami disclosed plans for future improvements including the redevelopment of Dhunighat and Ratighat footpaths, upgrading the Shahid Sanjay Bisht Motor Road, and strengthening sections of State Highway No. 71. Proposals for DSA ground envision its transformation into a model sports center, featuring a new hockey turf and boxing ring. Additionally, a revamp of the Nainital bus stand is planned to alleviate traffic congestion.

In a ceremony recognizing local athletic talent, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new basketball court and distributed sports kits to players. He honored athletes who excelled at national and international levels and highlighted ongoing construction efforts, such as the beautification of Maa Naina Devi Temple and landslide protection work, signaling a robust commitment to Nainital's development.

