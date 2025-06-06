VP Dhankhar Honored at Raj Bhavan Dinner with Top Himachal Leaders
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended a dinner hosted by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. The event at Raj Bhavan saw the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and other notable state leaders, showcasing a gathering of political heavyweights.
In an evening that underlines political camaraderie, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar graced a dinner at Raj Bhavan, hosted by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. The gathering drew significant figures from the state's political landscape.
Among the attendees were Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his spouse Kamlesh Thakur, showcasing the bipartisanship with Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also present. Such a setting provided a platform for dialogue among some of the state's key political actors.
The dinner featured a wide array of prominent figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Minister for Public Works Vikramaditya Singh, Urban Development Minister Rajesh Dharmani, and Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission PS Rana, underscoring a spectacular show of unity and cooperation within the state leadership. (ANI)
