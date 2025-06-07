Left Menu

Transforming Agriculture: Modi's 11-Year Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that various initiatives by his government over 11 years have significantly boosted farmers' prosperity and transformed agriculture, focusing on soil health, irrigation, and financial support, easing farmers' lives and promoting welfare.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government has launched numerous initiatives over the past 11 years that have significantly enhanced farmers' prosperity and catalyzed agricultural transformation.

Modi emphasized his commitment to serving India's 'hardworking farmers' by addressing critical issues such as soil health and irrigation, which have provided substantial benefits. His government has introduced measures like annual cash assistance and a loan insurance scheme to ease farmers' financial burdens, ensuring continued welfare efforts.

As he reflects on his government's accomplishments ahead of its 11th anniversary on June 9, Modi underlined his administration's focus on specific sectors since assuming his third consecutive term in 2024.

