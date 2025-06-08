Uttarakhand CM Lauds Sikh Legacy and Cultural Initiatives at Dehradun Event

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was in attendance at the 'Hind Di Chadar' drama event held at Doon Medical College Auditorium in Dehradun. The event, organized by the Uttarakhand Sikh Coordination Committee and Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Charitable Hospital, marks an effort to preserve and honor Sikh traditions.

During the event, Chief Minister Dhami commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in highlighting the history of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, noting the government's progress in addressing the Sikh community's needs. He stated, "The Prime Minister has made the entire world aware of the history of Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The country is moving ahead under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister."

Dhami emphasized the significance of the play, noting its potential to communicate the values of sacrifice and truth to younger generations. He also discussed the successful Chardham Yatra underway, along with the state government's broader cultural initiatives, including the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman' and financial support for multilingual book publications.

(With inputs from agencies.)