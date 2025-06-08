Tragedy in Delhi: Hotel Room Murder and Teen Stabbing Shock the City

A 29-year-old woman was discovered dead in the bathroom of a hotel room in Delhi's Paharganj area on Sunday morning. Police arrested Sachin, the accused man who had checked in with her. The case unfolded following a PCR call to Nabi Karim police, revealing stark details.

Sachin and the victim, identified as Sarika, had checked into the hotel on June 7. The man, last seen leaving the hotel alone the next morning, confessed to having strangled her following a heated argument. Authorities registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations ongoing.

In another disturbing event on Saturday, two juveniles were detained for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old in Delhi's Anand Parbat. Eyewitnesses led police to identify and apprehend the suspects, while a blood-stained knife was recovered. The case is pursued under the Juvenile Justice Act, amid further inquiries.