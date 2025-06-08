Left Menu

Union Agriculture Minister Defends Science-Backed Agri Visits

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dismissed political allegations about his visits to agriculture fields, stating scientists accompany him. Under 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', Chouhan emphasized integrating lab research with fieldwork, citing record crop yields and future initiatives on seeds and fake pesticide laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has dismissed allegations of political motives behind his field visits, stressing that scientists accompany him during these trips, which are not oriented towards election campaigning.

The initiative, termed 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', aims to bridge the gap between laboratory research and fieldwork, emphasizing a unified national approach to agriculture.

Chouhan highlighted record yields in several crops, attributing success to the government's strategic focus on high-yield seeds and a push for stringent laws against fake pesticides.

