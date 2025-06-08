BJP Launches '11 Years of Modi Government' Campaign in Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has embarked on a comprehensive statewide campaign to celebrate the 11th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Dubbed '11 Years of Modi Government: From Sankalp to Sidhi,' the initiative aims to underscore the administration's accomplishments across various sectors over the past decade.

Announced by BJP's Chief Spokesperson Manoj Barua, the campaign will spotlight significant achievements, including poverty alleviation, advancements in space exploration, and women's empowerment initiatives such as Operation Sindoor. The party highlighted Modi's leadership in transforming India through inclusive development at both grassroots and international levels.

Given the ongoing flood crisis, the BJP assured prioritization of relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected citizens. Initial campaign activities will launch in flood-free districts, expanding to other areas as conditions allow. The program, running through June, includes press conferences, public enrollment camps, and exhibitions demonstrating Modi government's achievements, culminating with the observation of International Yoga Day and Martyrs' Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)