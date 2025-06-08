India Eyes Strategic Edge with Rs 10,000 Crore ISTAR Acquisition, Aims to Enhance Precision Strike Abilities

The Indian Defence Ministry is ready to approve a Rs 10,000 crore initiative to purchase three advanced spy aircraft, aimed at bolstering the Indian Air Force's precision strike capabilities. This project is a part of the broader Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, focusing on hostile targets such as radar stations and mobile units, according to defence officials.

Expected to be greenlit during a high-level defence ministry gathering, the Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) project will be essential for air-to-ground surveillance. It will enable forces to conduct precise strikes. The aircraft will be acquired through an open tender, and onboard systems will be furnished indigenously by DRDO's Centre for Airborne Systems.

This strategic acquisition will not only enhance India's defence operations but also place the country on par with nations like the US, UK, and Israel, which possess similar capabilities. The ISTAR system will be crucial for dynamic targeting, threat detection, and maintaining national security objectives.