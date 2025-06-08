Empowering Anganwadi Workers: Assam Rolls Out Smartphones to Boost Efficiency

Morigaon, Assam [India], June 8: In a significant boost to Anganwadi workers, Assam's Water Resources, Information and Public Relations Minister, Pijush Hazarika, handed out smartphones at a special event in Morigaon district's District Library Auditorium on Sunday. Kaushik Rai, the district's Guardian Minister, joined Hazarika in the initiative organized by the District Women and Child Welfare Department under the POSHAN Abhiyaan.

Minister Hazarika commended the crucial role of Anganwadi workers in nurturing a healthy society. He remarked, "These frontline workers are integral to early childhood care and maternal health, actively ensuring children's nutrition and development from prenatal stages."

He emphasized that Anganwadi workers extend their support beyond child care, aiding pregnant and lactating mothers, particularly in economically disadvantaged areas. Minister Hazarika lauded Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for initiatives like providing retirement benefits—Rs 4 lakh for workers and Rs 2 lakh for helpers—and reassured ongoing government efforts in addressing their issues systematically.

Under Chief Minister Sarma's leadership, Assam focuses on modernizing Anganwadi centres statewide and has seen significant government recruitment in four years, enhancing state development. At the event, several flagship schemes, including Orunodoi, were highlighted, along with the state's flood control advancements in Morigaon district.

The smartphone distribution marks a key step in boosting Anganwadi operations, enabling improved data management in child nutrition, health, and education. Over 400 attendees, including MLA Romakanta Deuri, District Commissioner Debasish Sharma, and Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das, witnessed the ceremony, illustrating the government's dedication to welfare-centric progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)