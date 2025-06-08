Left Menu

BMVSS Shines at the UN: Pioneering Disability Welfare Worldwide

The NGO Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), known for supporting persons with disabilities, has been invited to present its initiatives at the United Nations headquarters. BMVSS's notable work, including the 'Jaipur Foot' camps benefiting over 50,000 individuals globally, highlights its significant impact in disability rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NGO Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), globally recognized for its dedication to improving the lives of persons with disabilities, has received an invitation to present its work at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

On Tuesday, BMVSS founder D R Mehta and President Satish Mehta will lead the presentation detailing their extensive efforts, attended by international delegates and dignitaries. BMVSS holds special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the UN and previously showcased the Jaipur Foot, having organized 114 international camps with the Ministry of External Affairs, benefiting over 50,000 disabled individuals across 44 countries.

The United Nations seminar aims to discuss disability-related challenges, with BMVSS invited due to its global impact, having aided 2.4 million individuals with disabilities. The NGO offers free artificial limbs and other aids, with India's permanent representative P Harish set to further discuss initiatives like the India For Humanities programme at an additional meeting on Wednesday, addressing rehabilitation efforts across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

