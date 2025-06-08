BMVSS Shines at the UN: Pioneering Disability Welfare Worldwide

The NGO Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), globally recognized for its dedication to improving the lives of persons with disabilities, has received an invitation to present its work at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

On Tuesday, BMVSS founder D R Mehta and President Satish Mehta will lead the presentation detailing their extensive efforts, attended by international delegates and dignitaries. BMVSS holds special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the UN and previously showcased the Jaipur Foot, having organized 114 international camps with the Ministry of External Affairs, benefiting over 50,000 disabled individuals across 44 countries.

The United Nations seminar aims to discuss disability-related challenges, with BMVSS invited due to its global impact, having aided 2.4 million individuals with disabilities. The NGO offers free artificial limbs and other aids, with India's permanent representative P Harish set to further discuss initiatives like the India For Humanities programme at an additional meeting on Wednesday, addressing rehabilitation efforts across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

