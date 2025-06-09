Drone Impact: Russian Electronics Plant Halted by Ukrainian Strike in Chuvashia

An electronics company in Russia's Chuvashia region temporarily halted production after two drones, reportedly Ukrainian, fell on the plant's grounds. The Chuvashia Governor confirmed the safety-driven decision on Monday, following one of the deepest drone incursions into Russia in recent years.

Chuvashia Governor Oleg Nikolayev stated that while the drone strikes caused no injuries, the precautionary stoppage aimed to protect plant employees. Another drone incident occurred near the regional capital, Cheboksary. The Russian defense ministry reported intercepting two drones in the region as part of a wider nighttime drone defense operation.

Footage and images on Russian social media depicted fires at the VNIIR plant, a facility sanctioned by the U.S. for its role in electronic warfare production. Ukraine has not commented, but its government previously justified internal Russian strikes as counteractions to Moscow's ongoing war efforts.