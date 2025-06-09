Constable Protests Bengaluru Police Suspension Amid Political Unrest

Head Constable Narasimharaju, stationed at Bengaluru's Madiwala police station, has become the center of attention after staging a solo protest against the suspension of the city's Police Commissioner and other officials. Speaking to ANI, he expressed concern about possible government action against him following the protest.

The demonstration was sparked by the emotional aftermath of a stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which resulted in 11 fatalities and numerous injuries. Narasimharaju, who holds advanced degrees and lives with his family in Pavagada, revealed his intent to challenge any disciplinary measures legally, hoping for a positive response from his superiors.

The incident has drawn a political backlash, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah defending the suspensions. He dismissed allegations from the opposition BJP and JDS, asserting that insufficient arrangements led to the tragic events and confirming that a judicial inquiry would proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)