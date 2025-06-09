Left Menu

Constable Protests Bengaluru Police Suspension Amid Political Unrest

Head Constable Narasimharaju protested against the suspension of top police officials following the Bengaluru stampede. In a move seen as defying protocol, his actions have sparked concerns over potential disciplinary consequences. The Karnataka government has initiated a judicial inquiry, linking the incident's fallout to political allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:14 IST
Constable Protests Bengaluru Police Suspension Amid Political Unrest
Aftermath of stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Head Constable Narasimharaju, stationed at Bengaluru's Madiwala police station, has become the center of attention after staging a solo protest against the suspension of the city's Police Commissioner and other officials. Speaking to ANI, he expressed concern about possible government action against him following the protest.

The demonstration was sparked by the emotional aftermath of a stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which resulted in 11 fatalities and numerous injuries. Narasimharaju, who holds advanced degrees and lives with his family in Pavagada, revealed his intent to challenge any disciplinary measures legally, hoping for a positive response from his superiors.

The incident has drawn a political backlash, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah defending the suspensions. He dismissed allegations from the opposition BJP and JDS, asserting that insufficient arrangements led to the tragic events and confirming that a judicial inquiry would proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025