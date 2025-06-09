Father Demands CBI Investigation into Indore Couple Case, Accuses Meghalaya Police of Fabrication

The Indore couple case took an unexpected twist as Devi Singh, father of Sonam Raghuvanshi, publicly accused the Meghalaya police of fabricating evidence and lying about his daughter's involvement in her husband's death. Singh adamantly maintains his daughter's innocence and demands a CBI investigation to uncover the truth.

Singh claims his daughter voluntarily reached a Dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she contacted her brother before police took her to the hospital. He criticized the Meghalaya government and accused Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of lying, insisting that a CBI probe would reveal the real culprits.

Amid ongoing investigations, Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma announced that three men from Madhya Pradesh have been detained in connection with the case. The family of the deceased has also petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter to ensure justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)