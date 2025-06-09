Left Menu

Fire Disrupts Delhi Metro's Pink Line, No Casualties Reported

Delhi Metro's Pink Line is experiencing delays due to a fire at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the disruption, though services on other lines continue as normal. Firefighters are at the scene, and fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commuters faced disruptions on Delhi Metro's Pink Line as a fire incident at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station earlier today caused delays. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), services between Shiv Vihar and Majlis Park are currently affected.

In a statement released via their official 'X' handle, DMRC confirmed the disruption but assured passengers that all other lines are operating normally. As of now, the DMRC has not provided any further updates on the situation.

Delhi Fire Service reported that a blaze broke out in the signalling room of the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station. Four fire tenders were dispatched immediately, and efforts to extinguish the fire are in progress. Authorities are still investigating the cause, and no casualties have been reported so far.

