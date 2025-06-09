Fire Disrupts Delhi Metro's Pink Line, No Casualties Reported

Commuters faced disruptions on Delhi Metro's Pink Line as a fire incident at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station earlier today caused delays. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), services between Shiv Vihar and Majlis Park are currently affected.

In a statement released via their official 'X' handle, DMRC confirmed the disruption but assured passengers that all other lines are operating normally. As of now, the DMRC has not provided any further updates on the situation.

Delhi Fire Service reported that a blaze broke out in the signalling room of the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station. Four fire tenders were dispatched immediately, and efforts to extinguish the fire are in progress. Authorities are still investigating the cause, and no casualties have been reported so far.