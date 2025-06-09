Left Menu

Reflecting on 11 Years: India Under Modi's Leadership

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government completes 11 years, BJP President JP Nadda highlights transformative achievements in national security, infrastructure, and welfare schemes. The drastic reduction in Naxal-affected districts and construction of border roads underscores a commitment to security. Key policies like NEP and public movements showcase BJP's developmental agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:37 IST
Reflecting on 11 Years: India Under Modi's Leadership
BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/X@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has completed 11 years in power, with BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda touting the administration's bold strides in national security and infrastructure while addressing a press conference on Monday.

Nadda underlined how the government has responded assertively to challenges, referencing the strong responses to the Uri and Pulwama attacks through surgical strikes and airstrikes. He emphasized the reduction of Naxal-affected districts from 126 to 18 and the construction of over 8,000 kilometers of border roads, enhancing security and development in remote regions.

The BJP leader also praised welfare initiatives like PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission that have benefited millions of people. With policies like the National Education Policy and efforts like Swachh Bharat gaining widespread support, Modi's tenure demonstrates a commitment to comprehensive national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025