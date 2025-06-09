Reflecting on 11 Years: India Under Modi's Leadership

In a significant milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has completed 11 years in power, with BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda touting the administration's bold strides in national security and infrastructure while addressing a press conference on Monday.

Nadda underlined how the government has responded assertively to challenges, referencing the strong responses to the Uri and Pulwama attacks through surgical strikes and airstrikes. He emphasized the reduction of Naxal-affected districts from 126 to 18 and the construction of over 8,000 kilometers of border roads, enhancing security and development in remote regions.

The BJP leader also praised welfare initiatives like PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission that have benefited millions of people. With policies like the National Education Policy and efforts like Swachh Bharat gaining widespread support, Modi's tenure demonstrates a commitment to comprehensive national development.

