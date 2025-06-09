Chevron's Safety Standards: A High-Stakes Mandate Amidst Workforce Cuts

In response to a rising number of injury near-misses, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth emphasized reinforcing safety measures in a video to employees, weeks before a fatal fire on an Angolan platform. His message comes amid planned layoffs due to low oil prices.

Wirth urged staff to maintain rigorous safety standards despite internal and external challenges. The company has prioritized safety above production, holding 'safety stand-downs' to discuss and address safety concerns. These efforts aim to prevent future tragedies like the Angola fire.

An investigation into the fire's cause is in progress, with Chevron hoping to glean insights in the coming weeks. Vice President of Health, Safety, and Environment, Marissa Badenhorst, stressed the importance of understanding risks and proper planning to ensure all employees return home safely.

