Chevron's Safety Standards: A High-Stakes Mandate Amidst Workforce Cuts

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth urged employees to prioritize safety following an increase in near-miss incidents. This message preceded a tragic fire on an Angolan platform that resulted in three deaths. Amidst staff layoffs and low oil prices, Chevron emphasizes safety with 'safety stand-downs' and thorough investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a rising number of injury near-misses, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth emphasized reinforcing safety measures in a video to employees, weeks before a fatal fire on an Angolan platform. His message comes amid planned layoffs due to low oil prices.

Wirth urged staff to maintain rigorous safety standards despite internal and external challenges. The company has prioritized safety above production, holding 'safety stand-downs' to discuss and address safety concerns. These efforts aim to prevent future tragedies like the Angola fire.

An investigation into the fire's cause is in progress, with Chevron hoping to glean insights in the coming weeks. Vice President of Health, Safety, and Environment, Marissa Badenhorst, stressed the importance of understanding risks and proper planning to ensure all employees return home safely.

