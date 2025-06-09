Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates 11 Years of Modi's Leadership
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, highlighting his achievements and influence on India's democracy. Yadav praised Modi's consistent victories and aspirations for future leadership, emphasizing India's enhanced global image and governance under Modi's direction.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 11 years in power. In his remarks to ANI, Yadav commended Modi for setting a historic precedent since 2014, emphasizing his third consecutive electoral victory as a monumental moment for India's democracy and non-Congress political parties.
Yadav expressed his hopes for Modi's continued leadership, praying for his long life and health, and expressed optimism that Modi would again helm the nation in the 2029 elections. "Let us all congratulate him on 11 years in government and extend greetings on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Government," Yadav remarked.
Taking to social media platform X, Yadav highlighted the country's development under Modi, acknowledging achievements in governance, poverty alleviation, and cultural and economic advancement. He acclaimed Modi as a pillar of good governance, with the nation firmly trusting in the 'Modi Guarantee' of progress and stability.
