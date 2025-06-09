Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates 11 Years of Modi's Leadership

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:23 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 11 years in power. In his remarks to ANI, Yadav commended Modi for setting a historic precedent since 2014, emphasizing his third consecutive electoral victory as a monumental moment for India's democracy and non-Congress political parties.

Yadav expressed his hopes for Modi's continued leadership, praying for his long life and health, and expressed optimism that Modi would again helm the nation in the 2029 elections. "Let us all congratulate him on 11 years in government and extend greetings on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Government," Yadav remarked.

Taking to social media platform X, Yadav highlighted the country's development under Modi, acknowledging achievements in governance, poverty alleviation, and cultural and economic advancement. He acclaimed Modi as a pillar of good governance, with the nation firmly trusting in the 'Modi Guarantee' of progress and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

