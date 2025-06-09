CM Yadav Celebrates PM Modi's 11 Years of Transformative Leadership

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his milestone achievement of 11 years in governance, underscoring the record-breaking nature of his three consecutive terms. Speaking to ANI, Yadav highlighted Modi's significant contributions to India's global stature and the strengthening of democracy in the country.

"Prime Minister Modi has reached multiple milestones since 2014, with his third electoral victory being a notable achievement for our democratic system and for non-Congress political entities," Yadav remarked. He emphasized the international image Modi has cultivated for India and expressed his wishes for Modi's long and fruitful tenure, including leadership in the 2029 elections.

In a public message, CM Yadav extended his congratulations on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government and its citizens, recognizing Modi's decade-long contribution to governance, poverty alleviation, and overall national development. He noted the nation's unified support for what he termed the 'Modi Guarantee,' which ensures good governance and dedication to the country's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)