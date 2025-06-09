Left Menu

CM Yadav Celebrates PM Modi's 11 Years of Transformative Leadership

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav praised PM Modi's leadership on completing 11 years in office, highlighting his three-time electoral success and international accomplishments. Yadav emphasized Modi's impact on India's development and the faith people have in his governance, while wishing him continued leadership in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:23 IST
CM Yadav Celebrates PM Modi's 11 Years of Transformative Leadership
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his milestone achievement of 11 years in governance, underscoring the record-breaking nature of his three consecutive terms. Speaking to ANI, Yadav highlighted Modi's significant contributions to India's global stature and the strengthening of democracy in the country.

"Prime Minister Modi has reached multiple milestones since 2014, with his third electoral victory being a notable achievement for our democratic system and for non-Congress political entities," Yadav remarked. He emphasized the international image Modi has cultivated for India and expressed his wishes for Modi's long and fruitful tenure, including leadership in the 2029 elections.

In a public message, CM Yadav extended his congratulations on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government and its citizens, recognizing Modi's decade-long contribution to governance, poverty alleviation, and overall national development. He noted the nation's unified support for what he termed the 'Modi Guarantee,' which ensures good governance and dedication to the country's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025