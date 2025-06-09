Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity
Argentina's mergers and acquisitions market is poised for growth due to President Milei's economic reforms. Reduced inflation, fiscal surplus, and relaxed exchange controls have attracted renewed investor interest. Despite challenges, sectors like agribusiness, energy, and technology are experiencing increased activity, with high transaction values recorded.
Argentina is witnessing a significant boost in its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market, spurred by positive economic reforms under President Javier Milei. According to Juan Tripier, director at PwC Argentina, the nation could see a rise surpassing past peak activity, especially in sectors including agribusiness and infrastructure.
These reforms have rejuvenated investor interest by reducing inflation, public spending, and easing foreign exchange controls, leading to Argentina recording its highest M&A deals since 2019, with transaction values peaking at $8 billion.
Despite this growth, caution persists among investors regarding dividend repatriation and high country risk. Attracting significant attention is Vaca Muerta, known for its vast unconventional gas and oil reserves, continuing to be a focal point for potential investments, infrastructure expansions, and diversified industrial activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
