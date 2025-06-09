Himachal Pradesh's Green Energy Surge: A Spotlight on Hydroelectric Progress

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project site in Kinnaur district, with directives to complete the 450 MW project by November. Once operational, it is expected to generate an annual revenue of approximately Rs 1,000 crore, significantly boosting the state's economy.

The project, which had been languishing for 13 years, has seen accelerated construction under the current government and will soon be dedicated to the nation. The administration is keen on leveraging river water to enhance economic stability, according to Sukhu.

Additionally, plans are underway to assume control of the Dhaulasidh, Luhri, and Sunni hydropower projects. The government is also pursuing geo-thermal and solar energy, reducing electricity procurement in winter. Solar projects with about 626 MW capacity are being developed by the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.