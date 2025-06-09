Tata Power's Solar Surge: A 4 GW Milestone

Tata Power's manufacturing division, TP Solar, has surpassed the production of 4 GW solar modules at its plant in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant achievement on Monday. The facility has to date produced 4,049 MW of solar modules and 1,441 MW of solar cells as of May 31, 2025, the company announced in a statement.

Positioning itself for future growth, Tata Power is targeting 3.7 GW of solar cell output and 3.725 GW of module production in the fiscal year 2026. This move reinforces the company's dedication to India's evolving clean energy landscape.

Located in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, TP Solar runs the country's largest solar cell and module manufacturing plant in a single location. With built-in capacity of 4.3 GW each for cells and modules, the plant is designed to allow space for future expansion. The company has invested around Rs 4,300 crore through its subsidiary TPREL in this facility, striving for self-reliance in solar manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)