Chhattisgarh's Chintan Shivir 2.0 Fuels Governance Reforms

The Chintan Shivir 2.0 at IIM Raipur facilitated discussions on governance reforms with Chhattisgarh's cabinet ministers under CM Vishnu Deo Sai's leadership. The event emphasized fiscal, education, and health sector reforms, aiding the state's sustainable development aspirations as articulated in the Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:09 IST
Chhattisgarh minister OP Choudhary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chintan Shivir 2.0 concluded at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, drawing participation from Chhattisgarh's entire cabinet under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Discussions spanned critical areas such as fiscal, education, and health reform, aiming to support the state's sustainable development goals and align with the Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.

The event, described as pivotal for government and administrative enhancement by Minister Kedar Kashyap, provided a platform for introspection and policy innovation. Minister Kashyap emphasized the significance of Chintan Shivir in enabling government officials to connect more closely with ground realities and improve governance efficiency.

During the 2-day residential program, interactive sessions on 'Seva, Sankalp, aur Seekh' (Service, Resolve, and Learning) were held, culminating in a symbolic tree-planting ceremony to inaugurate the 'Sushasan Vatika' (Good Governance Garden). Chief Minister Sai lauded the initiative's success, noting the immense value from experts that will propel the state's governance agenda forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

