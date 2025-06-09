Adhir Ranjan Criticizes Modi Govt's 11-Year Tenure Amid Party Praise

On Monday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury strongly criticized the Modi administration as it marks 11 years in power, accusing it of self-promotion while neglecting pressing issues. Describing the government as focused on self-praise, Chowdhury told ANI that possessing resources and media control made such self-promotion easy, but the public is aware of real conditions.

Chowdhury alleged that the Modi government's poor economic policies have exacerbated the wealth gap in India, preventing the nation from reaching promised goals. His remarks come as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government celebrates over a decade in office, with Modi first becoming Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and starting a third term on June 9 last year.

Amidst this, Prime Minister Modi invited citizens to express their views on India's growth via a survey on the NaMo App. Using a social media post on X, PM Modi shared the survey link, urging people to share their opinions through the 'Jan Man Survey' as part of the #11YearsOfSeva campaign. Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda emphasized the significant political changes and robust decisions under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)