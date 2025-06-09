Himachal Government Unveils Major Initiatives for Development and Self-Reliance

In a landmark move to secure land rights for local communities, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has awarded land ownership certificates to 25 beneficiaries in the Kalpa block of Kinnaur district. This long-awaited move under the Forest Rights Act of 2006 also saw 460 individuals across the state granted land leases.

Addressing a gathering in Kalpa, the Chief Minister announced that Shipki-la is now open to tourists with an AADHAR card, thereby boosting the local economy and tourism. Additionally, he inaugurated development projects valued at Rs 48 crore in the Kinnaur Assembly Constituency, including the foundation stone for several significant infrastructures.

Critiquing the previous administration, the Chief Minister accused them of financial mismanagement, particularly regarding the Una Bulk Drug Park project and misuse of central grants. Despite challenges and natural disasters, he emphasized that his government is focussed on making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027. Other announcements included employment initiatives and educational schemes, signalling a comprehensive development strategy for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)