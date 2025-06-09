Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Denounces Chandrababu Naidu's Rule Amidst Journalist's Arrest

YSR Congress Party's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of leading an oppressive regime suppressing democracy. The arrest of journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao intensifies accusations of stifling dissent and media manipulation, as Reddy condemns the misuse of power by the ruling Telugu Desam Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:50 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Denounces Chandrababu Naidu's Rule Amidst Journalist's Arrest
Former Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a fierce critique against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, accusing his regime of fostering an environment antithetical to democracy, law, and justice. The allegations follow the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, which Reddy argues typifies the systematic repression of dissenters under Naidu's administration.

Reddy asserted that Chandrababu Naidu has orchestrated an 'anarchic and unjust rule' throughout the past year, wielding power to silence critics. Specifically, the 70-year-old journalist was apprehended by the Andhra Pradesh police over allegedly derogatory comments made on Sakshi TV, which Reddy defended as a misinterpretation of the journalistic debate format.

The YSRCP leader also claimed there is an ongoing vendetta against Sakshi Media, accusing the state government of manipulating media narratives to shield Naidu from scrutiny. Reddy warned that Naidu's administration's power misuse will be scrutinized in future elections, emphasizing the repercussions of current governance trends and asserting his belief in justice being eventually served.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025