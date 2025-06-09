YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Denounces Chandrababu Naidu's Rule Amidst Journalist's Arrest

YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a fierce critique against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, accusing his regime of fostering an environment antithetical to democracy, law, and justice. The allegations follow the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, which Reddy argues typifies the systematic repression of dissenters under Naidu's administration.

Reddy asserted that Chandrababu Naidu has orchestrated an 'anarchic and unjust rule' throughout the past year, wielding power to silence critics. Specifically, the 70-year-old journalist was apprehended by the Andhra Pradesh police over allegedly derogatory comments made on Sakshi TV, which Reddy defended as a misinterpretation of the journalistic debate format.

The YSRCP leader also claimed there is an ongoing vendetta against Sakshi Media, accusing the state government of manipulating media narratives to shield Naidu from scrutiny. Reddy warned that Naidu's administration's power misuse will be scrutinized in future elections, emphasizing the repercussions of current governance trends and asserting his belief in justice being eventually served.