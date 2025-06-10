Left Menu

Global Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

Global stocks rose while the dollar weakened as U.S.-China trade discussions commenced in London. Markets remained optimistic despite restricted rare earth exports. Wall Street saw mixed results; small-cap stocks performed well. Investors are tuned to upcoming U.S. inflation data and Fed's rate decisions, while crude prices edged higher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 02:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, global stocks advanced on Monday with the dollar retreating as the United States and China embarked on trade discussions in London aimed at moderating a heated trade dispute. This comes amidst concerns the conflict, which involves tit-for-tat tariffs and rare earth restrictions, could disrupt supply chains and slow down global economic growth.

Market sentiments remained positive, with investors interpreting any talks as constructive. Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management, highlighted how the markets are inclined to view administration communications optimistically until proven otherwise. Wall Street experienced mixed outcomes; S&P and Nasdaq closed on a high note, while the Dow faced setbacks due to declines in companies like Travelers and McDonald's.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer represent the U.S. in London. Investors are also keenly awaiting the U.S. inflation data for potential insights into future Federal Reserve rate cuts. As the market moves, U.S. crude prices increased by 1.1%, showing a promising economic outlook if a trade deal materializes.

